Edith Elaine Coleman, 85 of Liberty, died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Stanford Care and Rehabilitation.
She is survived by her daughters, Theresa McDermott, Samantha (Mark) Jones; sons, Patrick McDermott, Sherman (Tina) Coleman, Charles (Nancy) L. Coleman, Hershell Coleman, Johnny (Vanessa) Coleman; sisters, June Johnson, Susie Balfoort, Donna Kay Williams; brothers, Leroy Darling, Gary Darling, Roger Darling; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service was held Saturday, March 7, 2020, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial was in Poplar Springs Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Mar. 11, 2020