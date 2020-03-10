Edith Elaine Coleman

Obituary
Edith Elaine Coleman, 85 of Liberty, died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Stanford Care and Rehabilitation.
She is survived by her daughters, Theresa McDermott, Samantha (Mark) Jones; sons, Patrick McDermott, Sherman (Tina) Coleman, Charles (Nancy) L. Coleman, Hershell Coleman, Johnny (Vanessa) Coleman; sisters, June Johnson, Susie Balfoort, Donna Kay Williams; brothers, Leroy Darling, Gary Darling, Roger Darling; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service was held Saturday, March 7, 2020, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial was in Poplar Springs Cemetery.
Published in The Casey County News on Mar. 11, 2020
