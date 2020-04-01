Edith Taylor Miller, 85, of Dunnville, died Monday, March 30, 2020, at Liberty Care and Rehab.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Miller; son, Gary (Sharon) Miller; sister, Mabel Vaughn; brother, James Taylor; two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Services were held at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial followed in Casey County Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements for Mrs. Edith Miller are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.
Published in The Casey County News on Apr. 2, 2020