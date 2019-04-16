Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Edna Davis Pennington, 99, of Liberty, passed away on Monday April 8, 2019, at the Casey County Hospital.

She was born in Liberty, on Jan. 20, 1920, a daughter of the late Wiley Ansford Davis and Rosa Greer Davis. Edna was the widow of Clair Pennington who passed away on Dec. 24, 2005. Edna was a housewife and a member of Liberty United Methodist Church.

Survivors include: one daughter: Judy (Tony) Emerson, of Liberty; three sons: E.C. Pennington Jr. (Linda), of Hebron, KY, George (Sheila) Pennington, of Nortonville, KY and Jodie (Melinda) Pennington, of Coppell, TX; seven grandchildren: Tonya Emerson, Emmett (Marcella) Pennington, Christi (Heath) Carlton, Jared (Ashley) Pennington, Clay Pennington, Ellen (Brian) Steinmiller, Sara (Richard) Tomblinson; fifteen great-grandchildren: Kylee Lawson, Tiffany Emerson, Courtney (Greyson) Taylor, Sierra and Abbie Carlton, Clark and Evie Pennington, Alex and Emily Steinmiller, Tara, Sol and Gracie Pennington, Rachael, Olivia and Allison Tomblinson; three great-great-grandchildren: Roman Decker, Dax Emerson and Braxton Taylor.?

Preceding her in death besides her parents and spouse was one grandchild: Tara Pennington; one great-great grandchild: Mavis Jude Burkhart; six brothers: Tom, Paul, Alton, Frank and Harvey Davis and Ray Toms and five sisters: Mintie Riddle, Nora Grant, Thelma Benson, Alice Allen and Mae Sharp. ?

Visitation was held 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday April 10, 2019 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Services were held at 2 p.m. Thursday April 11, 2019, at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Bro. Heath Carlton officiated. Burial was in the Whited Cemetery. ?The family requests memorials be made to the Liberty United Methodist Church.

142 KY Hwy 49 P.O. Box 238

Liberty , KY 42539-0238

Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Casey County News on Apr. 17, 2019

