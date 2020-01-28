Edward Ezra Shepherd, 89, of Liberty, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at his residence.
He is survived by his children and step-children, Diane Ottinger, Debra Vincent, Brenda Kay (Ricky) Buck, Vickie Shepherd, Ed (Jackie) Shepherd, Frank Bradley, Kathy (Sam) Tomblin, Bill (Debbie) Bradley, Kim Angel; sister, Joyce (Gene) Wash; 14 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Marvin E. Owens Home for Funerals. Burial will take place in the Piney Grove Cemetery.
Condolences may be made at: www.marvineowensfuneralhome.com
Published in The Casey County News on Jan. 29, 2020