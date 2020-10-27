1/
Elaine (Hiter) Jones
Elaine Hiter Jones, 71, of Liberty, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center.
She is survived by her sons, David Stephen and (Misty) Jones, Everett Daniel Jones; sister, Betty McCormick; brother: Donnie (Imogene) Hiter; half-sister, Teresa; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday Oct. 30, 2020 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in the Salem Cemetery.
Online Condolences may be expressed at www.bartlefuneralhome.com

Published in The Casey County News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
BARTLE FUNERAL HOME INC - Liberty
142 KY Hwy 49
Liberty, KY 42539-0238
(606) 787-6211
