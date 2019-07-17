Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Kathleen (Delk) Carman. View Sign Service Information Spurlin Funeral Home 411 W Main St Stanford , KY 40484 (606)-365-2800 Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth Kathleen Delk Carman, 85, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Stanford Care and Rehab in Stanford, Kentucky.

Born on Jan. 13, 1934, in Middlesburg, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Rev. Clifton and Clara Delk. She worked 30 years for Cowder Mfg. Company in Lancaster, KY and 22 years at Ft. Logan Hospital in Stanford, KY. She was a member of Grace Fellowship Church in Stanford, and was a friend to everyone she met.

Survivors include two brothers, Glenn (Patsy) Delk of Salvisa, KY, Harold "Bud" (Jackie) Delk of Danville, KY; one sister, Shirley Roberts; two grandchildren, Matthew Staton (Leslie) and Amy Widmeyer (Allan); three great-grandchildren, Lucas, Nevaeh and Noah; three step-grandchildren, Tyler, Leeandra and Mark; several step-great-grandchildren; and many special friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Shirley Howard Carman; one son, Howard Brent Carman; one brother, C.M. Delk; and two sisters, Alene Philpot and Maxine Perkins.

A one-day service was scheduled for Monday, July 15, 2019. A visitation was held from 11 to 1 p.m. at Spurlin Funeral Home in Stanford, KY. Funeral began at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Spurlin Funeral Home in Stanford, KY with Rev. Vola Brown officiating the service. Burial followed at Middleburg Cemetery in Middleburg, Kentucky. Elizabeth Kathleen Delk Carman, 85, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Stanford Care and Rehab in Stanford, Kentucky.Born on Jan. 13, 1934, in Middlesburg, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Rev. Clifton and Clara Delk. She worked 30 years for Cowder Mfg. Company in Lancaster, KY and 22 years at Ft. Logan Hospital in Stanford, KY. She was a member of Grace Fellowship Church in Stanford, and was a friend to everyone she met.Survivors include two brothers, Glenn (Patsy) Delk of Salvisa, KY, Harold "Bud" (Jackie) Delk of Danville, KY; one sister, Shirley Roberts; two grandchildren, Matthew Staton (Leslie) and Amy Widmeyer (Allan); three great-grandchildren, Lucas, Nevaeh and Noah; three step-grandchildren, Tyler, Leeandra and Mark; several step-great-grandchildren; and many special friends.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Shirley Howard Carman; one son, Howard Brent Carman; one brother, C.M. Delk; and two sisters, Alene Philpot and Maxine Perkins.A one-day service was scheduled for Monday, July 15, 2019. A visitation was held from 11 to 1 p.m. at Spurlin Funeral Home in Stanford, KY. Funeral began at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Spurlin Funeral Home in Stanford, KY with Rev. Vola Brown officiating the service. Burial followed at Middleburg Cemetery in Middleburg, Kentucky. Published in The Casey County News on July 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Casey County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close