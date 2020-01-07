Elmer C. Wilhelm, 94, of Liberty, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Seleta Gilpin Wilhelm; son, Bruce (Gatha) Wilhelm; daughter, Debbie (Don) Lewis; four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
The funeral service was held Jan. 6 at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial was held in Antioch Cemetery.
Arrangements for Mr. Elmer Wilhelm were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Jan. 8, 2020