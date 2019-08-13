Elmer Coleman (1942 - 2019)
Service Information
Bartle Funeral Home - Middleburg
231 Lynn Street
Middleburg, KY
42541
(606)-787-7276
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
5:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
8:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Obituary
Elmer Coleman, 77, of Middleburg, KY, died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 at the Casey County Hospital.
He is survived by his spouse, Patsy Ann Popplewell Coleman; daughter, Lisa (Sherman) Willoughby; brothers, Johnny Coleman, Charlie Coleman, James Coleman; sisters, Rose Shefbe, Linda Crawley, Elizabeth Sue Hinnant, Joyce Coleman; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Aug. 10 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in the Grove Ridge Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bartlefuneralhome.com
Published in The Casey County News on Aug. 14, 2019
