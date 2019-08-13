Elmer Coleman, 77, of Middleburg, KY, died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 at the Casey County Hospital.
He is survived by his spouse, Patsy Ann Popplewell Coleman; daughter, Lisa (Sherman) Willoughby; brothers, Johnny Coleman, Charlie Coleman, James Coleman; sisters, Rose Shefbe, Linda Crawley, Elizabeth Sue Hinnant, Joyce Coleman; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Aug. 10 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in the Grove Ridge Cemetery.
Published in The Casey County News on Aug. 14, 2019