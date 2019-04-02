Elsie Shoopman, 97, of Liberty died Monday, April 1, 2019, at her residence.
She is survived by her son, Harlan (Mary) Shoopman; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren and two great-great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at1 p.m. Wednesday April 3, 2019 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in the Peyton Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bartlefuneralhome.com
BARTLE FUNERAL HOME INC - Liberty
142 KY Hwy 49 P.O. Box 238
Liberty, KY 42539-0238
(606) 787-6211
Published in The Casey County News on Apr. 3, 2019