Elza Earl King, 33, of Liberty, died Wednesday Nov. 4, 2020 at the Casey County Hospital.
He is survived by his spouse, Gerria Monroe King; special friend, Savannah Lynn; special girls: Navaeh Lynn and Jordyn Luttrell; godson: J.T. Coffman; sister, Carla (John) Rexroat; brothers, Jeff (Rachel) Coffman, David (Tabitha) Coffman; step-sisters: Amy Cross, Vicki Mullins; and step-brother, Greg Cross.
Funeral services were held at Nov. 8 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in the King Cemetery.
