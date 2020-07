Ernest Bruce Yates, 60, of Liberty, died Thursday July 2, 2020 at his residence.He is survived by his sisters, Mary Ann Long, Jeannie Carman; brothers, Pete Yates, Carl "Red" Yates; nine nieces and nephews; his fur baby Andy; and special neighbor, Linda Hill.Funeral services were July 6 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in the Willow Springs Cemetery.Online Condolences may be expressed at www.bartlefuneralhome.com