Ernest Dewayne Woodard, 34, of Liberty, died Friday, November 27, 2020, at his home.He is survived by his father, Edwin Dewayne Woodard; daughter, Kyra Woodard; son Uriah Woodard; brother, Matthew (Brooke) Allen Woodard; and two nephews, Lucas and Owen Woodard.Due to statewide COVID restrictions the funeral service will be held privately for family members only.