Ethel Cundiff, 89, died Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Liberty Care Center.
She is survived by her sons, Donald Cundiff, Larry Cundiff; daughter, Bonnie Cundiff Cochran; sister, Rose Cravens; 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held March 17 at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial was in the South Fork Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with online guestbook available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Mar. 18, 2020