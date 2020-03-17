Ethel Cundiff

Service Information
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY
42539
(606)-787-6219
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
Obituary
Ethel Cundiff, 89, died Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Liberty Care Center.
She is survived by her sons, Donald Cundiff, Larry Cundiff; daughter, Bonnie Cundiff Cochran; sister, Rose Cravens; 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held March 17 at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial was in the South Fork Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with online guestbook available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Mar. 18, 2020
