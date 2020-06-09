Ethel Estes
Ethel Estes, 85, of Liberty, died Sunday June 7, 2020 at the Jean Waddle Care Center.
She is survived by 10 nieces and nephews, and many great nieces and nephews.
A walk thru visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday June 10th, 2020 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Services will be held for private family only at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in the Lanamtown Cemetery.
Published in The Casey County News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
