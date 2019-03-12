Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Etwell S Floyd. View Sign

Etwell S. Floyd, 94, of Liberty, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Danville Centre for Health and Rehab.

Born on April 12, 1924, in Casey County, Kentucky, she was a daughter of the late Lafe and Ella Games Sharp.

Etwell was a waitress at Brown's Restaurant. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Liberty. She enjoyed playing bingo, quilting and loved her family.

She is survived by a son, George (Rita) Lawhorn of Liberty; a daughter, Bertha (Dennis) Allen of Liberty; a daughter-in-law, Lillian Lawhorn (Houston) Smith of Campbellsville; five grandchildren, Karen Lawhorn, Phil (Andrea) Lawhorn, Craig Allen, Kristin Allen and Kyle (Mindy) Allen; and three great-grandchildren, Cayton Lawhorn, Chase Lawless and Jackson Allen. Other survivors include a special friend, Kathleen Heckman of Liberty; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a son, John David Lawhorn; her husband, Carlos Floyd; the father of her children, John Oliver Lawhorn; and special friend, Paul Carmicle. She is also preceded in death by a grandchild, Janet Lawhorn; four sisters, Nettie Fair, Flossie Haggard, Minnie Lawhorn and Mabel Emerson; and a brother, Lewis Sharp.

The funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Private burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.

The family received friends from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may take the form of sympathy to Bertha's Buddies Casey County at PO Box 376 Liberty, KY 42539.

Arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com. Funeral Home McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty

752 Campbellsville Street Post Office Box 188

Liberty , KY 42539

(606) 787-6219 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Casey County News on Mar. 13, 2019

Donations

