Flonnie Maxine Emerson Marple, daughter of the late Nute Emerson and Pina Mae Scott Emerson, was born March 3, 1929 in Casey County, Kentucky. She died at 6 a.m. on Friday morning, May 29, 2020, at Campbellsville Nursing and Rehab. She was 91.

She professed faith in Christ and was a member of Palestine Baptist Church and the pages of her Bible were worn from the many times she read it cover to cover.

Flonnie retired from Fruit of the Loom in Campbellsville, Kentucky, in 1984. She always enjoyed family get-togethers, and especially enjoyed cooking all the favorite foods of her children and grandchildren. One of her favorites was making several different candies at Christmas. She treasured every minute she spent with all of her family, and especially holding and rocking the grandbabies. Flonnie always loved flowers of every kind, as well as gardening and canning. She enjoyed shopping and she created many beautiful quilts over the years, which will be forever cherished by her children and grandchildren.

She united in marriage to Oval Marple on Sept. 7, 1948, and he preceded her in deathon July 27, 1994.

She is survived by three sons and three daughters: Harris Marple (Mona) of Columbus, Ohio, Joan Lawhorn (Hershel) of Liberty, Freddie Marple (Sally) of Knifley, Steve Marple (Wendy) of Campbellsville, Glenda Conner (Terry) of Stanford and Renee Quisenberry (Jerry) of Campbellsville; ten grandchildren: Jenni Marple (Janelle) of Nashville, Tennessee, Nick Marple (Janelle) of Cleveland, Ohio, Lee Ann Ross (David) of Louisville, Matthew Marple (Crystal) of Smiths Grove, Amanda Rudd (Rob) of Science Hill, Tonya Marple of Lexington, Jacqueline Marple of Georgetown, Jeremy Conner (Jill) of Danville, Andrew Conner of Stanford and Rachel Osborne (Austin) of Campbellsville; fifteen great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

Flonnie was preceded in death by one great-granddaughter, Ashley Brooke Conner and one brother and five sisters: Arlis Emerson, Oma Carmon, Beatrice Lee, Lola Warner Sandusky, Lela Hoard and Alene Hicks.

The visitation and funeral were held privately at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville, Kentucky, for the immediate family only due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bro. Danny Pace and Bro. Jason Keltner officiated.

Burial was in Whited Cemetery in Casey County.

Expressions of sympathy are requested to be donations to the Whited Cemetery Maintenance Fund or to the Alzheimer's Foundation and may be made through Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home.

