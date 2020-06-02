Flonnie Maxine (Emerson) Marple
1929 - 2020
Flonnie Maxine Emerson Marple, daughter of the late Nute Emerson and Pina Mae Scott Emerson, was born March 3, 1929 in Casey County, Kentucky. She died at 6 a.m. on Friday morning, May 29, 2020, at Campbellsville Nursing and Rehab. She was 91.
She professed faith in Christ and was a member of Palestine Baptist Church and the pages of her Bible were worn from the many times she read it cover to cover.
Flonnie retired from Fruit of the Loom in Campbellsville, Kentucky, in 1984. She always enjoyed family get-togethers, and especially enjoyed cooking all the favorite foods of her children and grandchildren. One of her favorites was making several different candies at Christmas. She treasured every minute she spent with all of her family, and especially holding and rocking the grandbabies. Flonnie always loved flowers of every kind, as well as gardening and canning. She enjoyed shopping and she created many beautiful quilts over the years, which will be forever cherished by her children and grandchildren.
She united in marriage to Oval Marple on Sept. 7, 1948, and he preceded her in deathon July 27, 1994.
She is survived by three sons and three daughters: Harris Marple (Mona) of Columbus, Ohio, Joan Lawhorn (Hershel) of Liberty, Freddie Marple (Sally) of Knifley, Steve Marple (Wendy) of Campbellsville, Glenda Conner (Terry) of Stanford and Renee Quisenberry (Jerry) of Campbellsville; ten grandchildren: Jenni Marple (Janelle) of Nashville, Tennessee, Nick Marple (Janelle) of Cleveland, Ohio, Lee Ann Ross (David) of Louisville, Matthew Marple (Crystal) of Smiths Grove, Amanda Rudd (Rob) of Science Hill, Tonya Marple of Lexington, Jacqueline Marple of Georgetown, Jeremy Conner (Jill) of Danville, Andrew Conner of Stanford and Rachel Osborne (Austin) of Campbellsville; fifteen great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
Flonnie was preceded in death by one great-granddaughter, Ashley Brooke Conner and one brother and five sisters: Arlis Emerson, Oma Carmon, Beatrice Lee, Lola Warner Sandusky, Lela Hoard and Alene Hicks.
The visitation and funeral were held privately at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville, Kentucky, for the immediate family only due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bro. Danny Pace and Bro. Jason Keltner officiated.
Burial was in Whited Cemetery in Casey County.
Expressions of sympathy are requested to be donations to the Whited Cemetery Maintenance Fund or to the Alzheimer's Foundation and may be made through Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 1, 2020
Marple's family, I am so sorry for you loss. Flonnie was precious. We enjoyed our visits with her through the years. The memories will be cherished.
Melissa Warner
Family
June 1, 2020
Harris,Fred,Joan,Steve,Glenda and Renee and to all the rest. So sorry for your loss. May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Prayers love and hugs for all.
Carmel Lee Marple
Friend
May 31, 2020
Nancy Lowe
Friend
May 31, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Deborah Farris
Friend
May 31, 2020
Ma'am i only knew two of your sons, but you raised two hard working men. It has been determined that work ethic in men is usually a direct result of their mother. From reading it appears your life will be remembered by so many children and grandchildren. Living in a quilting home in Tennessee it appears from the pictures that your abilities to create wonderful quilts are obvious. Go rest on high ma'am you're work is done.
Chris King
Friend
May 31, 2020
So sorry for your loss of Aunt Flonnie. You are in my thoughts and prayers. Shirley Baldock
Shirley Baldock
Acquaintance
May 30, 2020
Sorry to hear of Ms Flonnies passing , we will keep the family in our thoughts and prayers.
Jeff & Peggy Fox
Friend
May 30, 2020
I met Flonnie at Campbellsville Nursing & Rehab. She was always there, near the door, to greet me when I came each day to visit my Dad. I know that she will be missed, but I'm thankful to know that she is resting with Jesus. Prayers for her family.
Lisa McArthur
