Florence E. Hobbs Johnson, 60, of Liberty, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Lee Memorial Health System in Florida.
She is survived by her brothers, Carl Edward Hobbs, Clifton Hobbs; sisters, Sylvia Jean Cavanaugh, Kathy Sue Slone; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at Blessed Hope Old Regular Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 10 p.m. Jan. 16 and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Jan. 17 at Blessed Hope Old Regular Baptist Church.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with an online guestbook available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Jan. 15, 2020