Frances Elaine Ponder Lee Davis, of Liberty, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at her residence. She was 69.
Born on July 12, 1951, in Casey County, Kentucky, she was a daughter of the late Alfred and Mary Morgan Ponder. Frances was a seamstress. She loved cooking, gardening, and flowers.
She is survived by her husband, Billy Davis, whom she wed on July 24, 2010; a daughter, Freida (George) Curry-Terry of Richmond; a step-daughter, Kim (Thomas) Blethen, of Richmond; a step-son, Timothy Davis, of Liberty; two grandchildren, Jimmy Jarrod Curry and Ashton Curry; a step-grandson, William Blethen; and a great-granddaughter, Alice Jade Carver. Other survivors include three sisters, Margaret Black, of Louisville, Bonnie Smithers of Franklin, IN, and Thelma Shirey of Illinois; and three brothers, Robert (Brenda) Ponder, of Indiana, Jimmy (Dorothy) Ponder, of Yosemite, and Eddie (Mary) Ponder, of Ohio.
In addition to her parents, Frances is preceded in death by her first husband, Buddy Lee, whom passed away on April 19, 2003; and several brothers and sisters.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with Bro. Ed Parton officiating. Burial will follow in Salem Cemetery.
The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Social distancing guidelines were followed by everyone in attendance. Facial coverings were required.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to Hospice of Lake Cumberland at 100 Parkway Drive, Somerset, Kentucky 42503.
Arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.