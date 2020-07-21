1/1
Frances Pauline (Hayes) Troop
1929 - 2020
Frances Pauline Hayes Troop, of Liberty, died on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Liberty Care and Rehab. She was 91.
Born on June 26, 1929, in Casey County, she was a daughter of the late Omer and Mary A. Hayes Buck. Frances was a mother, grandmother, sister, and a friend to many. She loved working in her flowers, sewing, and helping people. She worked at Union Underwear, Marlene Industries, Liberty Five and Dime Store, and retired from Wesley Drug. Frances was a member of Noel's Chapel First Church of God.
She is survived by a daughter, Charlotte (Donald) Smither; two grandchildren, Leah (Matthew) Atwood and Kimberly (Eddie) Warren; six great-grandchildren; and ten great-great-grandchildren. Other survivors include two sisters, Minnie L. Kidd and Polly Whited, both of Michigan.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, James W. Hayes, Clyde Buck, George Buck, Tommie Buck, Gene Buck, Mickey Buck, and Wayne Buck; and two sisters, Jane Summers and Hazel Franklin.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with Bro. Cameron Cain officiating. Burial will follow at Whited Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may take the form of sympathy to The Gideons International.
Arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.

Published in The Casey County News from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
JUL
22
Funeral service
03:00 PM
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
Funeral services provided by
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY 42539
(606) 787-6219
