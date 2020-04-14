Frankie Singleton, Jr., 73, of Bethelridge, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at his residence.
He was born June 6, 1946, in Ware, Kentucky; a son of the late Frank and Anna Mae (Haste) Singleton. He worked as a janitor and was a member of Valley Oak Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Sue Singleton; a daughter, Jenny Sue (Steve) Cundiff, of Somerset; four brothers, Danny Singleton, of Cincinnati, Dennis Singleton, of Bethelridge, David Singleton, of Cincinnati, Billy Singleton, of Florence; four sisters, Rosemary Shabash, of Cincinnati, Brenda Bhatti, of Somerset, Marsha Black, of Cincinnati, Donna Lefler, of Cincinnati; and three grandchildren, Amanda Cundiff, Craig Cundif, and Melinda Frietch.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Ronald and Barry Singleton.
Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery in Bethelridge. The service will be officiated by Bro Chuck Woodcock. In accordance with the recommendations concerning the COVID-19, the services were private, and for immediate family only. Please feel free to log onto our website: www.morrisandhislope.com where you can sign the online guestbook and send a condolences to the family. Morris & Hislope Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Published in The Casey County News on Apr. 15, 2020