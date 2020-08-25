Franklin Noe Sierra, of Liberty, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Casey County Hospital. He was 27.
Born Feb. 27, 1993, in Honduras, he was a son of Eufemia Sierra Baquedano. Franklin had worked as a cook at the Bread of Life Café. He grew up at the Galilean Home and was a child of Jerry and Sandy Tucker.
Survivors include a multitude of brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, cousins, and loved ones.
The funeral service was held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at the Galilean Home Chapel with Bro. Matt Loper and Bro. Grant Hardwick officiating. Burial followed in the Chapel in the Woods Cemetery.
Visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at the Galilean Home Chapel.
Franklin's funeral arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.