Freddy Carl Harper, 79, of Windsor, KY, passed away on Wednesday May 22, 2019, at his residence.
He was born in Rector, AK on Oct. 12, 1939, a son of the late Allen B. Harper and Nora McInturff Harper.
Freddy was a former train dispatcher, dairy farmer, was in the Army Reserves and a member of Patterson Chapel Church of Christ.
He is survived by his spouse, Winona Harper; two sons, Carl (Anne) Harper, of Nicholasville, KY, Joe Harper, of Bowling Green, KY; one daughter, Ann (Robert) Hail of Somerset, KY; four grandchildren, Erin and Alexa Harper and Sara and John Hail; and two brothers, Allen Daniel Harper, of Russellville, AK, and Charles David Harper, of Carlisle, PA.
Preceding him in death besides his parents was one brother, Glenn Harper.
Visitation was held at 11 a.m. Monday May 27, 2019, at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday May 27, 2019, at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Bro. Ronnie Sullivan officiating. Burial was in the Birdie Russell Cemetery.
Published in The Casey County News on May 29, 2019