Fredia Mae Traylor, 73, of Liberty, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family
Born on Nov. 6, 1946, in Casey County, Kentucky, she was a daughter of the late Alfred and Ruby Redford Cook. Fredia was a retired seamstress who loved crocheting, sewing, and working puzzles in her spare time. She was a member of Shepard's Chapel Church. Fredia was a kind and patient person who loved her family dearly.
Survivors include two daughters, Shirley (Eddie) Holt, of Russell Springs, and Sherry (Lewis) Doss, of Liberty; five grandchildren, Sara Luttrell, James Holt, Jacob Holt, Donald Doss, and Dixie Doss; seven great-grandchildren, Brooklynn Holt, Gabriel Holt, Carter Holt, Elijah Luttrell, Creed Holt, Jeremiah Bebra, and Ryder Luttrell; and nine brothers and sisters.
In addition to her parents, Fredia was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jim Traylor, who passed away on May 4, 2016; a grandson, Levi Holt; and an infant brother.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with Walking Thunder officiating. Burial followed in Hustonville Cemetery.
Visitation was held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.
Fredia's funeral arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with an online guestbook and video tribute available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Jan. 29, 2020