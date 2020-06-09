Gale Lee Scott
Gale Lee Scott, 63, of Liberty, passed away on June 4, 2020 at his residence.
He was born in Liberty, on May 6, 1957 a son of Mary Kathryn Long Scott, of Hustonville, and the late William Shelby Scott.
Gale was a loving husband, dad and papa. He enjoyed farming and was a classic car enthusiast. Gale was a mechanic at Stuart Powell Ford in Danville for 36 years, Fire Chief of the Brush Creek Volunteer Fire Department, member of the Liberty Fire Department and Liberty/Casey County Rescue Squad.
He is survived by his spouse: Barbara Jean Vaught Scott; two sons: Nicholas T. and (Laura) Scott and Adam Tyler and (Audrianna) Scott, both of Liberty; one daughter: Bethany and (Jamie) Watson, of Stanford; eight grandchildren, Madison, Mayson and Maverick Scott, Ryder Lee and Connor Scott, Ashlyn, Emilia and Olivia Watson; five sisters: Shelia and (David) McKinney, of Hustonville, Wanda and (Edward) Parton, of Liberty, Ricky and (Gary) Whitis, of Hustonville, Vicky and (Doug) Hicks, of Hustonville, and Susan Douglas and (Matt Hadley), of Frankfort; and one brother: Troy Scott and (Tina Loyall), of Hustonville.
Preceding him in death besides his father was one brother, Timothy Scott, and one sister, Judy Allen.
Visitation was from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday June 6, 2020 and from 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services were held for private family only at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Bro. Brent Allen and Bro. Ed Parton officiated. Burial was in the Poplar Grove Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bartlefuneralhome.com

Published in The Casey County News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
