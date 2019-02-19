Garland Vanoy, 72, of Indianapolis, IN, died Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at Community North Hospital.
She is survived by her daughters, Tylea Vanoy, Gabbreona De La Cruz; sister, Maxine Vanoy; brothers, Coy Vanoy, Hershel Vanoy, Howard Vanoy; 14 grandchildren, and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday Feb. 13, 2019 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in the Poplar Grove Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bartlefuneralhome.com
Published in The Casey County News on Feb. 20, 2019