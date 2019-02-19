Garnett "Snake" Sweeney, 85, of Liberty, passed away on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at Casey County Hospital.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Garnett "Snake" Sweeney.
Born on April 3, 1933, in Casey County, Kentucky, he was a son of the late Berman and Pauline "Pline" Adams Sweeney. Garnett was an electrician and truck driver. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He loved fishing, playing poker and hanging out at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Bertha Wilkinson Sweeney of Liberty; three daughters, George Ann Sweeney of Liberty, Garnetta (Lawrence) Smith of Louisville and Tracey Sweeney of Liberty; a brother, Joel Sweeney of Jacksonville, Florida; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Joe) Brockman, Aaron Bertram, Jason Smith and Edward (Rachael) Smith; and two great-grandchildren, Georgialynn and Jaxon.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by five sisters, Mary Adams, Virginia Routt, Nellie Spalding, Betty Jones and Martha Helm; a brother, Manuel Sweeney; and a great-granddaughter, Maddie Brockman.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Casey County Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with a prayer service held at 8:30 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Aaron Bertram, Jason Smith, Joe Brockman, Edward Smith, Lawrence Smith and Paul Wilkinson, Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be David McKinney and Boyd Brown.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to the at PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Arrangements for Mr. Garnett "Snake" Sweeney are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street Post Office Box 188
Liberty, KY 42539
(606) 787-6219
Published in The Casey County News on Feb. 20, 2019