Garry Lynn Burke
Garry Lynn Burke, of Liberty, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at his residence. He was 74.
Born on Augu. 20, 1946, in Pineville, Kentucky, he was a son of the late Garrett and Florence Collett Burke. Gary was the owner and operator of his company, Tumbleweed Transportation, of which he trucked an estimated five million miles over a period of forty-five plus years. He was the former owner of Burke's Drywall before turning it over to his son. He also built and formerly owned Crockett Trail General Store. Garry was a part owner and member of Friends of Faith Church in Liberty. He enjoyed elk hunting out west with his friends every single year since 1969. Garry is the pivotal reason that many residents in Casey County enjoy elk hunting out west, to this day. He was an honest man that was always known for being true to his word. He had countless friends all over the United States, which was a testament to the life he lived.
He is survived by his loving wife, Missy Phelps Burke, whom he wed on Jan. 1, 1999; two daughters, Kelly (Matt) Hicks and Samantha (Chris) McQueary, both of Liberty; a son, Brandon Poff of Dunnville; a daughter-in-law, Glenna Burke; and six grandchildren, Nataushia, Cole, Shelby, Luke, Rody, and Skylar. Other survivors include a sister, Kathy Burke; a brother, Billy Burke; and his beloved dog and best friend, Polly.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, Gary Burke, Jr.; his first wife and the mother of his children, Phyllis Burke; a grandson, Riggin Hicks; and three brothers, Bobby Burke, Chester Burke, and David Burke.
The funeral service was held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with Bro. Sherman Floyd officiating. Burial was in Green River Valley Cemetery.
The family received friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.
Pallbearers were Wes "Peterbilt" Ooten, Danny Miller, Eric Miller, Larry Helm, Bryan Clements, and Mike Clements. Honorary pallbearers were Jack Howard, Johnny Beard, Phillip Sparr, Danny Burton, Chris McQueary, Matt Hicks, Brandon Poff, and Cole Burke.
Arrangements for Mr. Garry Lynn Burke were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.

Published in The Casey County News from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
