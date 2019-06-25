Gary Curtis Allen, 70, of Jeffersonville, IN passed away peacefully on Monday June 17, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.

Gary was born on July 11, 1948 in Casey County, KY to William Curtis and Ollie Emerson Allen who preceded him in death.

He was a founding member of Charlestown Independent Church, where he served as Music Minister, Sunday School Superintendent, Sunday School teacher, Deacon and Elder. Gary impacted many for Christ and leaves a legacy for all to follow.

Gary was a hard worker with only a high school education. He started out as a bagger at Winn Dixie and eventually worked his way to the position of Retail Operating Superintendent-managing over 80 stores before retiring in 1997 after 27 years of service. He then started his second career at U.S. Bank as a Regional Manager before retiring again in 2011.

He is survived by his loving wife Connie Sue of 51 years and two sons; Tim of Sellersburg, IN and Craig (Jennie) of Jeffersonville; grandson Jacob Kenely Roberts; a brother, Larry Allen (Frances) of Leitchfield, KY; sister, Billye Luttrell (Danny) of Liberty, KY.

Life celebration services were held at 11 a.m. on Friday June 21, 2019 at Charlestown Independent Church, 9575 Highway 62 Charlestown with burial in Charlestown Cemetery. Visitation was held at the church from 3 to 8 p.m. on Thursday and after 9 a.m. on Friday.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital.

