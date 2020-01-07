Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Johnson. View Sign Service Information McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty 752 Campbellsville Street Liberty , KY 42539 (606)-787-6219 Visitation 5:00 PM McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty 752 Campbellsville Street Liberty , KY 42539 View Map Funeral 11:00 AM McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty 752 Campbellsville Street Liberty , KY 42539 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gary Johnson, 60, of Liberty, passed away on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Jean Waddle Care Center in Somerset, Kentucky.

Born on Feb. 19, 1959, in Casey County, Kentucky, he is the son of Gene Johnson of Liberty and the late Naomi Helen Derringer Johnson. Gary retired from Green River Gate in Liberty after forty-two years as foreman. He was also former road foreman for Casey County, as well as a Kentucky Colonel. For twelve years, he served as a Casey County Magistrate. Gary was a member and deacon of Pleasant Grove Separate Baptist Church. He was a farmer that enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his wife, Carla Wethington Johnson of Liberty, who he wed on April 21, 1979; two sons, Brad (Abbie) Johnson and Brian (Lauren) Johnson, both of Liberty; three grandchildren, Walker, Anna Beth and Clay; a step-grandchild, Clay Brewer; a sister, Rosa (Jim) Merritt of Campbellsville; and a brother in law, Jack Atwood of Liberty.

In addition to his mother, he is predeceased by a grandchild, Carson Lee Johnson; a sister, Norma Jean Atwood; and a brother, Kermit Freddie Johnson.

The funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with Bro. Richie Smith and Bro. Darrell Burton officiating. Burial followed in Whited Cemetery.

The family received friends after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions In Memory of Carson Johnson are suggested to Pediatric Advanced Care Team, Kentucky Children's Hospital, Office of Philanthropy, at P.O. Box 34184, Lexington, KY 40588 or In Memory of Gary Johnson to Hospice of Lake Cumberland at 100 Parkway Drive, Somerset, KY 42503.

Gary's nephews served as his pallbearers.

