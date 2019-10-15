Gary Lee "Booner" Greer, 63, of Liberty, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Jean Waddle Care Center in Somerset, Ky.
He is survived by his son, Todd Richards; brothers, Jimmy (Lovanda Isaacs) Greer, Ricky (Patricia) Greer; sisters, Sherry (Al) Clements, Francis Eskew, Lela Greer; and one grandson.
Funeral services were Oct. 12, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial was in Cold Springs Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home, with an online guestbook available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Oct. 16, 2019