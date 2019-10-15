Gary Lee "Booner" Greer

Service Information
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY
42539
(606)-787-6219
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY 42539
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY 42539
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Gary Lee "Booner" Greer, 63, of Liberty, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Jean Waddle Care Center in Somerset, Ky.
He is survived by his son, Todd Richards; brothers, Jimmy (Lovanda Isaacs) Greer, Ricky (Patricia) Greer; sisters, Sherry (Al) Clements, Francis Eskew, Lela Greer; and one grandson.
Funeral services were Oct. 12, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial was in Cold Springs Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home, with an online guestbook available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Oct. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.