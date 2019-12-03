Gary Mark Russell, 58, of Chattanooga passed away Nov. 27 2019.
He was born May 9th, 1961, in London, Ky. He is survived by his wife, Lisa, his Mother, Mary Patria Lee Russell of Liberty, his sister, Leeann Foster Russell, of Memphis, TN, son, John Mark (Amanda) Russell and granddaughter, JoLynn of Richmond, KY. He is preceded in death by his Father, Gary C. Russell.
Mark was a Brainerd High School graduate and attended Hiwassee College. He was a member of Trinity-Woodmore United Methodist Church. He owned and operated a pool maintenance company. He was an avid car enthusiast, a talented piano player and soloist, a Stephen King fan, and an animal lover. He loved to cook and grill and feed his family and friends; enjoyed landscaping and had a green thumb. He was proud of his family, and reunions were a treasured time each year. He was reading before he started school and remained an ardent reader throughout his life.
Memorial services will be planned for a later date, with Bro. Rodney Koger officiating. Please call the funeral home at (606) 787-6219 or check www.mckinneybrown.com for more updated details. Burial will be private at a later date at Glenwood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Casey County Library, 238 Middleburg St., Liberty, Ky 42539, in lieu of flowers.
Arrangements entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home and condolences and video tribute available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Dec. 4, 2019