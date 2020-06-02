Gary W. Bell Sr.
Gary W. Bell, Sr., 68, of Liberty, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Baptist Health Lexington surrounded by his family.
He is survived by his sons, Gary W. (Kim) Bell, Jr., Lyle Jason (Felicia) Willis; daughters, Jenna May (Jim) Reams, Priscilla (Jasper) Mann; brother, Clyde (Wanda) Bell; sisters, Glenda Sue Kilough, Katherine (John) Heller; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Cremation rites were honored by McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook available at www.mckinneybrown.com.

Published in The Casey County News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY 42539
(606) 787-6219
