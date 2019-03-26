Geneva Faye Cochran, 78, of Westfield, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Riverview Health in Noblesville.
She was born on Aug. 14, 1940, to Woodrow and Ola (White) Wethington in Louisville, Kentucky. Geneva was a homemaker. She enjoyed cooking, mowing her yard, and tending her flowers. Geneva loved to spend time with her family, especially with her great-grandson.
She is survived by her son, James (Carol) Cochran of Sheridan, IN; sister, Betty Rodgers of Liberty, KY; granddaughter, Crystal (Christopher) Miller; and great-grandson, Leo Miller.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Cochran in 2000; sister, Jodi Lane; and brothers, Frank and Dwayne Wethington.
Services were held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Randall & Roberts Funeral Center, 1685 Westfield Road in Noblesville, with Rev. Stanley R. Sutton officiating. Visitation was from 12 p.m. to the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Summit Lawn Cemetery in Westfield.
Condolences: www.randallroberts.com
Randall and Roberts Funeral Home
1685 Westfield Rd
Noblesville, IN 46062
(317) 773-2584
Published in The Casey County News on Mar. 27, 2019