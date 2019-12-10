George Smith, Jr., 86, of Dunnville, Kentucky, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville, Kentucky.
He is survived by his daughter, Connie (Dwane) Sandlin; sister, Stella Phillips; a grandchild and a great-grandchild.
Burial took place Dec. 10, at Mill Springs National Cemetery. No funeral service was held.
The family received friends Dec. 10 at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.
Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.
Published in The Casey County News on Dec. 11, 2019