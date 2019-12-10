George Smith Jr.

Service Information
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY
42539
(606)-787-6219
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home
Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
1:30 PM
Mill Springs Ntl. Cem
Obituary
George Smith, Jr., 86, of Dunnville, Kentucky, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville, Kentucky.
He is survived by his daughter, Connie (Dwane) Sandlin; sister, Stella Phillips; a grandchild and a great-grandchild.
Burial took place Dec. 10, at Mill Springs National Cemetery. No funeral service was held.
The family received friends Dec. 10 at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.
Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Dec. 11, 2019
