George Zimmerman Brubacker, 57, of Liberty, died Saturday, June 20, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy L. Oberholtzer Brubacker; daughter, Bertha Brubacker; sons, Titus (Selestia Shirk) Brubacker, Andrew (Eva Jane Martin) Brubacker, Milton (Ella Mae Martin) Brubacker, Cleason (Lucy Shirk) Brubacker, Clement (Lois Hoover) Brubacker, Willis (Annie Louise Martin) Brubacker, and Calvin Brubacker; sisters, Anna Brubacker, Alta (Harry) Oberholtzer, Lucy (Curvin) Hoover; brothers, James (Susie) Brubacker, Amos Elva Brubacker, Elam (Maria) Brubacker, Samuel (Martha) Brubacker, David (Mable Jane) Brubacker, Levi (Lauretta) Brubacker, Chris (Wilma) Brubacker; and 20 grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Cedar Hill Old Order Mennonite Church.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the home of Mr. George Brubacker.
Arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.