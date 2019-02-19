Georgia Sandusky Scott, 73, of Liberty, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at the UK Hospital in Lexington, KY.
|
Born Feb. 13, 1945, in Liberty, she was the daughter of the late Virgil and Ada Griffith Sandusky. Georgia was the widow of Rev. David L. Scott, who passed away in 1980. They united in marriage on July 12, 1961. They were the founders of the Brush Creek Pentecostal Church. Georgia loved the Lord and enjoyed being a pastor's wife. She also enjoyed traveling. She was a member of the Hope Ministry Center.
Survivors include her daughters, Rhonda (Ron) Robinson of Liberty and Becky Scott (Vickie Neapolitan) of Pensacola, FL; brothers, Alvin (Gail) Sandusky of New Castle, KY and Jimmy (Brenda) Sandusky of Windsor; sisters, Judy (Jerry) Stephens of Taylorsville and Marilyn Mays of Louisville; three grandchildren, Joshua (Brittney) Robinson, Sarah (Jason) Tackett, and Matthew Robinson; and three great-grandchildren, Kennedy, Will, and Caroline.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; son, David Scott, Jr.; daughters, Jennifer Scott and Ruthie Scott; and brothers, Samuel and Lonnie Sandusky.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at Brush Creek Pentecostal Church with Bro. Ron Robinson, Josh Robinson, Sarah Tackett, and Becky Scott officiating. Burial followed in the Whited Cemetery. Visitation was held from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home and from 10 a.m. to time of services on Friday at Brush Creek Pentecostal Church.
Arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with online guestbook and video tribute available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street Post Office Box 188
Liberty, KY 42539
(606) 787-6219
Published in The Casey County News on Feb. 20, 2019