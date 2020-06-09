Gerald D. Sharp
Gerald D. Sharp, of Liberty, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at his home. He was 80.
Born on Feb. 18, 1940, in Liberty, Kentucky, he was a son of the late Milford and Beatrice Smithers Sharp. Gerald was retired from Arvin Industries in Franklin, Indiana. He was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church, where he formerly worked maintenance. Gerald enjoyed farming, gardening, and old cars.
He is survived by a daughter, Pam Barnard of Franklin, Indiana; four grandchildren, Josh, Matthew, Sarah, and Emily; four brothers, Coy Sharp of Bargersville, IN, Marshall (Bonnie) Sharp of Idaho, Carlos Ray (Wanda) Sharp of Franklin, IN, and Kenneth (Joyce) Sharp of Casey County; and a sister-in-law, Iva Dean Sharp of Junction City.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Dixie Clements Sharp, who passed away on October 22, 2011; a daughter, Debra Grunden; and a brother, Carlon K. Sharp.
A graveside service will be held at St. Bernard Cemetery at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to Hospice of Lake Cumberland at 100 Parkway Drive, Somerset, Kentucky 42503.
Arrangements for Mr. Gerald D. Sharp are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.

Published in The Casey County News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
