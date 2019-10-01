Gerald Phillip Gilpin, 86, of Liberty, KY passed away on Thursday Sept. 26, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Liberty, on Nov. 30, 1932 a son of the late Walter and Nancy Jane Roy Gilpin.
Gerald was retired from Diamond International Paper, a Farmer, a U.S. Airforce Veteran and a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his three daughters: Ellen Stewart (Tom) Pardue, of Bowling Green, Emily Kendall Holderfield, of Bowling Green, and Sarah Lee (Stuart) Clements, of Liberty; granddaughter: Sarah Grace (Jacob) Clements-Ray, of Liberty; and sister: Iva Rose (Leon) Burton, of Columbia, KY.
Preceding him in death besides his parents were his daughter: Eva Dale Gilpin; five brothers: Ralph, Glen, Chester B., Roy and Thomas Lee Gilpin; and three sisters: Beryl Anderson, Iola Atwood and Mary Faye Pendleton.
Visitation was held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Edward Parton officiated and military rites were performed by the Casey County Honor Guard. Burial was in the Poplar Springs Cemetery.
Published in The Casey County News on Oct. 2, 2019