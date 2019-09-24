Gerald Ray Lacks, of Liberty, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Casey County Hospital. He was 87.
Born on March 24, 1932, in Jessamine County, Kentucky, he was a son of the late Timothy S. and Miranda West Lacks. Gerald was Operations Director for Louisville Gardens for numerous years. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He enjoyed fishing, cooking and spending time with his family. Gerald was a member of the Liberty United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife of sixty-six years, Martha Rigney Lacks; a son, Timothy Charles Lacks, of Louisville; two grandchildren, Shannon (Tim) Lacks, of Louisville, and Shay (David) Lacks, of Shepherdsville; five great-grandchildren, Elijah, Abigail, David, Olivia and Emma; and a host of friends.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Geraldine Faye Taylor.
A private memorial service for family will be held at a later date.
Arrangements for Mr. Gerald Lacks are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Sept. 25, 2019