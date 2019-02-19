Gerald "Jerry" Rousey, 69, of Hustonville, died Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at Casey County Hospital.
He is survived by his his wife, Linda Christian Rousey; daughter, Ashley Rousey Lynn (Nick Lynn); son, Jordan (Savannah) Rousey; sisters, Jackie Rakes, Judy (Dennis) Bullock; and three grandchildren.
The funeral service was held Feb. 5, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial followed in Hustonville Cemetery.
Published in The Casey County News on Feb. 20, 2019