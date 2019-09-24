Gerald Wayne Hogue

Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
Gerald Wayne Hogue, 78, of Burnside, KY died Wednesday Sept. 18, 2019 at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
He is survived by his spouse, Louise Allen Hogue; sisters, Janet Hogue Thompson, Genille Hogue Ellis, Joyce Hogue Sharp, Joann Hogue Hatter; and brothers, William J. Hogue, and James E. Hogue.
Funeral services were held Sept. 21 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in the Grove Ridge Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bartlefuneralhome.com
Published in The Casey County News on Sept. 25, 2019
