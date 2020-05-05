Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine (Doyle) Wilson. View Sign Service Information McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty 752 Campbellsville Street Liberty , KY 42539 (606)-787-6219 Service Private To be announced at a later date Send Flowers Obituary

Geraldine Doyle Wilson, of Liberty, Kentucky, passed from this life on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Casey County Hospital. She was 91 years of age.

Born Jan. 9, 1929, in Casey County, Kentucky, she was a daughter of the late Roy and Flossie Pitman Doyle. Geraldine was a retired educator for the Casey County Board of Education with forty-two years of service. She was valedictorian of Liberty High School class of 1947 and only missed two days of school during her time as a student. Geraldine washed dishes to pay her way through school at Lindsey Wilson College and later attended Eastern Kentucky University. Geraldine was a faithful member of Liberty United Methodist Church. She was also considered a master bridge player.

Survivors include two sons, Tim Wilson, of Liberty, and Brad Wilson, of Frankfort; one daughter, Leah (Morris) Pilcher, of Stanford; one brother, Elwood Doyle, of Baltimore, Maryland; one sister, Patsy Carman, of Summerville, South Carolina; one grandson, Jeremy Wilson; and her first and only dog, Pugsy.

In addition to her parents, Geraldine was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Stanley C. Wilson, who passed away October 7, 1994; and one sister, Jean Brown.

Due to recent requirements implemented by the Governor and The Funeral Directors Association of Kentucky, funeral services were performed privately at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with Brother Rodney Koger officiating. Burial followed in Glenwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Geraldine's memory may be sent to: Liberty United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 186, Liberty, Kentucky 42539.

Published in The Casey County News on May 6, 2020

