Gladys (Edwards) Sharp Richardson, age 87, died Monday, May 4, 2020, at Casey County Hospital.
Gladys was preceded in death by her husband Buin Richardson; her brothers Landon, Mac and Stewart Edwards; her sisters Launa Edwards, Violet Carstens and Janice Kerr.
She leaves her brother Vitus Edwards, of Lawrenceburg, KY, and sister Nadine Raley, of Shepherdsville, KY; special friends Elizabeth Grider and Brenda Atwood, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
She was born and raised in Casey County, Kentucky, the daughter of Bill and Bertha (Buck) Edwards. She was a lifelong resident of Liberty, KY.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no services will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Casey County News on May 13, 2020