Glen Helm, of Liberty, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Liberty Care Center. He was 85 years of age.
Born Aug. 15, 1934, in Casey County, Kentucky, he was a son of the late Jim and Bertha Fair Helm. Glen was a self-employed truck driver, mechanic, and an US Army Veteran. He was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church, but loved visiting other churches and going to gospel singings. Glen, along with his wife, Iva Dean, hosted many singings at White House Gospel near their home.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Iva Dean Pennington Helm of Liberty, whom he wed in 1953; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Glen was preceded in death by four brothers, Ralph Helm, Howard Helm, James Helm, and Maurice Helm; and five sisters, Hazel Henson, Margaret Morgan, Shirley Bland, Betty Jo Wilkerson, and Helen Fair.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with Brother Ed Parton officiating. Burial followed in Whited Cemetery.
Visitation was from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.
Glen's funeral arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with an online guestbook and video tribute available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Dec. 4, 2019