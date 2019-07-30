Glenda Dreeke, 74, of Elizabethtown, KY, died Monday, July 22, 2019 at her home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Ova Wethington and a brother, William Grooms.
She is survived by her husband, Alan Dreeke; four children, Jeff (Tammie) Mills, Stacy (Steve) Reed, Kevin Wells, Rebecca (Thomas) Midkiff; a brother, Gene Wethington; two sisters, Brenda (Larry) Gillock, Nancy (Denny) Money; 14 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff, KY with Pastor Kevin Roberts officiating. Burial will be in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff.
Visitation will be on Thursday from 12 to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Donations to Hosparus or .
Condolences may be expressed online at www.nebfh.com.
Published in The Casey County News on July 31, 2019