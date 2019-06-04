Glenna Gayle Taylor Bryant, 77, of Liberty, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at her home.
Born December 18, 1941, in Liberty, Kentucky, she was a daughter of the late Gather Clay and Gertrude Hayes Taylor. Glenna was a devout Christian and attended First Baptist Church of Liberty.
Survivors include her beloved husband, James D. "Jimmy" Bryant of Liberty, whom she wed December 23, 1960; two daughters, Gina Maria (Lester) Goode and Amy Renee (Tony) Thompson, both of Liberty; and four grandchildren, Allison Thompson, Nicholas Goode, Will Thompson, and Nathan Goode. Other survivors include two sisters, June (JC) Bell of Louisville and Faye McQueary of Georgia; and one brother, Gerald (Frances) Taylor of Knifley.
In addition to her parents, Glenna was preceded in death by one brother, Larry Taylor; and two sisters, Imogene Davis and Irene Lane.
Funeral services were held June 4, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with Brother Danny Bailey and Brother Jimmy Brown officiating. Burial followed in Glenwood Cemetery.
Visitation was held June 3, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.
Lester Goode, Tony Thompson, Nicholas Goode, Will Thompson, Nathan Goode, and Steven Shields served as Glenna's pallbearers.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to the Casey County Schools Backpack Program; 1922 N. US 127, Liberty, KY 42539.
Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with an online guestbook available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on June 5, 2019