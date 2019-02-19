Gloria Jean Hitch

Obituary

Gloria Jean Hitch, 73, of Liberty, died Feb. 5, 2019, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center.
She is survived by her sons, John (Karen) Hitch, Donald "Bud" Hitch Jr.; daughter, Judith (Jerry) Ekert; brother, Roger D. (Pam) Washburn; sister, Elaine Immke; nine grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
A graveside service was held Feb. 8, 2019, at the Salem Cemetery.
Published in The Casey County News on Feb. 20, 2019
