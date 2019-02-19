Gloria Jean Hitch, 73, of Liberty, died Feb. 5, 2019, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center.
She is survived by her sons, John (Karen) Hitch, Donald "Bud" Hitch Jr.; daughter, Judith (Jerry) Ekert; brother, Roger D. (Pam) Washburn; sister, Elaine Immke; nine grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
A graveside service was held Feb. 8, 2019, at the Salem Cemetery.
Published in The Casey County News on Feb. 20, 2019