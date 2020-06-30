Gloria Sue Beldon Ellis, 73, of Hustonville, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020.
Born April 6, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Clifton and Lucille Richards Beldon. Gloria Sue had a strong Christian faith. She enjoyed shopping and taking care of her flowers. She loved her family and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandson.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Joe Ellis; daughter, Mary Armstrong, of Hustonville; son, Joey (Brenda Kay) Ellis, of Hustonville; grandchildren: Katie Jo Armstrong, Todd Ellis, and Kristin (Tucker) Leach; and great grandson, Axel Woodson Leach; brother, Doug Beldon, of Liberty.
Visitation was 12 to 2 p.m., Tuesday at W.L. Pruitt Funeral Home. Funeral Service was at 2 p.m., Tuesday with Bro. Bud Stidham officiating. Burial was in the Ellis Family Cemetery. A Guestbook is available at www.wlpruitt.com.
Published in The Casey County News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.