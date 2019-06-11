Gregory Todd Galloway, 52, of Liberty, died Monday, May 27, 2019, at the U.K. Medical Center.
He is survived by his parents, Jesse C. (Bonnie) Galloway and Louise (Ronnie) Grimes; fiancé, Lexie Harmon; daughter, Amanda Louise Feese; sons, Gregory T. Galloway, Jesse Dylan Galloway; sister, Heather Hollan; brothers, Allan Grimes, Daniel Grimes; and six grandchildren.
Funeral services were held May 29 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in the Salem Cemetery.
Published in The Casey County News on June 12, 2019