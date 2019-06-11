Gregory Galloway

Service Information
BARTLE FUNERAL HOME INC - Liberty
142 KY Hwy 49 P.O. Box 238
Liberty, KY
42539-0238
(606)-787-6211
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
BARTLE FUNERAL HOME INC - Liberty
142 KY Hwy 49 P.O. Box 238
Liberty, KY 42539-0238
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
1:00 PM
BARTLE FUNERAL HOME INC - Liberty
142 KY Hwy 49 P.O. Box 238
Liberty, KY 42539-0238
Obituary
Gregory Todd Galloway, 52, of Liberty, died Monday, May 27, 2019, at the U.K. Medical Center.
He is survived by his parents, Jesse C. (Bonnie) Galloway and Louise (Ronnie) Grimes; fiancé, Lexie Harmon; daughter, Amanda Louise Feese; sons, Gregory T. Galloway, Jesse Dylan Galloway; sister, Heather Hollan; brothers, Allan Grimes, Daniel Grimes; and six grandchildren.
Funeral services were held May 29 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in the Salem Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bartlefuneralhome.com
Published in The Casey County News on June 12, 2019
