Gregory L. Black, 59, of Yosemite, KY, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at his residence.
Born Feb. 19,1960, in Danville, KY, he was a son of Virginia Patterson Black of Yosemite and the late William Travis Black. Greg was preceded in death by his beloved wife, whom he wed on May 19, 1978, and Stephanie Eileen Cornett Black, who passed away on Jan. 13, 2015. Greg and Stephanie loved their dogs dearly and Greg enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a retired welder and farmer.
Greg is survived by his son, Bradley Black, of Ft. Myers, FL; mother, Virginia Patterson Black, of Yosemite; sister, Brenda (and Barry) Wooten, of Hustonville; brother, Gary (and Karen) Black, of Liberty; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and other relatives.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with Bro. Greg Powell officiating. Burial followed in the Salyers Cemetery and visitation was from 11 a.m. until time of services on Monday at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.
In memory of Greg Black, memorial contributions are suggested to the The Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd Street, NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037.
Arrangements entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with online guestbook and video tribute available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on July 31, 2019